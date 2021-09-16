US Retail Sales Preview: Forecasts from five major banks, damage from lack of available new cars

The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 12:30 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts of economists and researchers of five major banks, regarding the upcoming US Retail Sales data. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August. Excluding automobiles, Retail Sales are forecast to fall by only 0.1%.
Can gold turn bullish on a weak print? Don’t miss FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer US August Retail Sales Preview to discover it.
ING
“We predict total sales fell 1.5% MoM given the volume of auto sales plunged 11.5%. Even with price increases, this still means that the dollar value of auto sales will be a huge drag given that in July, autos accounted for 19% of all retail sales. Based on the high-frequency numbers we are seeing, we expect a stabilisation in September before a rebound in retail sales gets underway in 4Q, driven by strong employment and wage gains.”
TDS
“Retail sales probably improved in August relative to the -1.1% MoM total/-1.0% MoM control readings in July, but the net result will likely still be little change in spending since the stimulus-powered 11% surge in March. The pattern is consistent with the boost to goods spending from fiscal stimulus having peaked. (The retail sales report mainly covers goods, not services.)”
RBC Economics
“We look to see US retail sales to record another decline of 1% in August on account of lower auto sales.”
NBF
“Retail sales may have contracted in August as the reopening of some high contact segments (e.g. eating/drinking establishments, clothing) was likely offset by poor auto sales. We expect headline outlays to have decreased 0.8% MoM. Ex-auto sales might have fared better, helped by rising pump prices which may have boosted gasoline station receipts.”
CIBC
“A large drop in auto sales as suggested by the unit sales data implies a further retreat in total US retail sales in August, by 0.6%. The control group of sales (ex. autos, restaurants, gasoline, and building materials) likely eked out a 0.1% advance, which would still be a negative in volume terms. We are more optimistic than the consensus which could see the USD rise alongside bond yields.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.18 ahead of Lagarde, US Retail Sales
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.18 as a worsening market mood benefits the safe-haven dollar. ECB President Lagarde is set to speak later on. US Retail Sales are projected to show another month of falls.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.38 ahead of data
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, down from higher levels, as concerns about global growth weigh on sentiment. The UK government reshuffle had no impact on markets. US retail sales are eyed.
Gold: Break below $1,780 will shift the bias back in favour of the bears
Gold witnessed fresh selling on Wednesday and reversed the previous day's positive move to one-week tops, triggered by the softer US CPI report. A weaker dollar failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Uniswap bulls contemplate 20% gains
Uniswap price tried to undo the September 7 crash in the last 48 hours but is currently experiencing a slowdown. As the buyers recuperate, UNI is likely to go on another explosive uptrend. A 20% upswing to $31.39 is likely after a minor retracement.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.