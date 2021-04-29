US: Real GDP growth likely to remain robust – Wells Fargo

Data released on Thursday showed real GDP grew at an annualized rate of 6.4% during the first quarter according to preliminary data. Not only was the headline rate of GDP growth supported by strong consumer spending growth, but fixed investment spending also rose at a solid rate, explain analysts at Wells Fargo. They expect growth to remain robust.
Key Quotes:
“After nosediving roughly 10% between Q4-2019 and Q2-2020, real GDP is now only 0.9% shy of its pre-pandemic peak.”
“The marked increase in the headline GDP number was driven in large part by real personal consumption expenditures (PCE), which jumped 10.7%. Not only did consumer spending on goods remain very strong—purchases of durable and non-durable goods shot up 41.4% and 14.4%, respectively—but spending on services rose 4.6%.”
“But strength in the headline GDP number was not limited to real PCE alone, as fixed investment spending notched a solid 10.1% annualized rise in Q1. In that regard, business spending on equipment rose 16.7% and spending on intellectual property grew 10.1%. Strong growth in these areas reflect, at least in part, upgrades to equipment and software that are needed to support employees who are working remotely.”
“Headline GDP growth could have been even stronger in the first quarter had real exports of goods and services not declined by 1.1%.”
“We expect that real GDP growth will remain robust due, in large part, to pent-up demand for many services and the mountain of excess savings that many households have accumulated. Indeed, 2021 likely will be the strongest year for U.S. real GDP growth in nearly 40 years.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to 1.21 on fresh dollar strength
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21, shedding its Fed-fueled gains. US GDP rose by 6.4% annualized in Q1 and components point to even stronger growth down the road.
GBP/USD retreats from highs as US yields rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950, off the highs. US yields have been rising after components of US GDP showed robust growth. Concerns about Northern Ireland are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD drops to $1,765-60 support zone, seems vulnerable
Gold dropped back closer to over one-week lows touched in the previous day. A pickup in the US bond yields benefitted the USD and prompted some selling.
BTC loses dominance as altcoins gain traction
The cryptocurrency market remains in a significant uptrend after a massive $300 billion market capitalization recovery in the past two weeks.
US GDP Quick Analysis: Strong growth now, stronger even later, three reasons for the dollar to rise
The US economy grew at an annualized pace of 6.4%, within estimates. GDP was held down by inventories, which will likely be replenished later on. Robust business investment implies an acceleration down the road.