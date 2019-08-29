US: Q2 GDP to unveil a minor deceleration in growth – TD Securities

According to analysts at TD Securities, the second release of Q2 GDP figures for the US is expected to unveil a minor deceleration in growth to a still above-trend 2.0% rate, down 0.1pp from the advance release.
Key Quotes
“Separately, the advance goods trade balance likely remained unchanged at the start of Q3, posting a deficit at USD -74.4bn in July. This would stand modestly below the average for Q2, suggesting an initial drag by the external sector on Q3 activity.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies below 1.1100 amid trade calm, German inflation figures
EUR/UDS is trading below 1.1100, steady amid some calm in the trade wars. The US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin expressed optimism about trade talks. German inflation and employment data are next, followed by US GDP.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2200 as markets await the next Brexit developments
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2200 as opposition parties try to battle PM Johnson's suspension of parliament to push through a hard Brexit ahead of the October 31st deadline.
USD/JPY: modest recovery amid positive Chinese rhetoric
Chinese authorities don’t want to escalate the trade war, aiming to resume talks in September. US to release the second estimate of Q2 Gross Domestic Product. USD/JPY could resume advance as long as it holds above the 106.00 mark.
Gold: Corrects to 50-hour SMA, ascending channel confluence support
The commodity has now retreated back closer to 50-hour SMA support, which has been attracting some dip-buying interest over the past three trading session.
Forex Today: Brexit mayhem and some trade calm ahead of US GDP
GBP/USD remains on the back foot after prime minister Boris Johnson slashed the number of days parliament will have ahead of the Brexit deadline of October 31st.