US Q2 GDP: First reading under 2% in two years expected - Wells Fargo

On Friday, Q2 GDP data is due. Analysts at Wells Fargo, expect to see the first sub-2% growth rate in two years. According to them, a key swing factor is that private inventories, likely build at a slower pace and pull GDP growth lower.
Key Quotes:
“The rate at which businesses add-to or draw-down inventories factors into GDP. It’s a question of current quarter change compared to prior quarter change, making it notoriously difficult to forecast private inventories, especially since inventories are subject to large revisions. On Friday when we get our first look at Q2 GDP, we expect to see that the economy grew at a 1.8% annualized pace and that inventories were a decent size drag on headline growth.”
“Our baseline assumption is that inventories will slow to an $82 billion build in the second quarter, resulting in a 0.9 percentage points drag on GDP growth. A larger slowdown, say just a $74 billion build, could drag GDP down a full percentage point. Conversely, a greater-than-expected build will create a more muted impact and a smaller drag on overall growth.”
“In order for inventories to have no impact on headline GDP, we would need to see a build of $123 billion, yet inventories have not grown by more than $100 billion in consecutive quarters since 2015.”
“The fundamentals signal that private inventories will likely build at a slower pace and pull GDP growth lower in the second quarter. Barring a massive surge of $123 billion or more, the question isn’t if inventories will be a drag, but by how much.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD maintains the red, bears eye 1.1106
The positive momentum of the American currency leads the way among currencies. EUR/USD extends slide below 1.1180 with little in the way toward the yearly low at 1.1106. EU Consumer Confidence and US housing data pending of release.
GBP/USD gives up intraday gains, back below 1.2450
The modest advance triggered by Boris Johnson’s victory has been already reversed, as the dollar rules. GBP/USD slowly but steadily approaching to its daily low at 1.2417, as UK data released earlier in the day disappointed.
USD/JPY: Greenback gaining ground against Yen above the 108.00 handle
USD/JPY is bouncing from the monthly lows as buyers broke above the 108.00 figure. The levels to beat for bulls are seen at 108.27 and the 108.41 resistances.
Gold: Rebounds from $1414 area, retests overnight swing high
With technical indicators on hourly charts recovering from the negative territory, a follow-through buying beyond the current congestion zone might now set the stage for a further intraday appreciating move.
Bitcoin fades and gives the lead to Altcoins
ETH/BTC is set up to rise in the short term. XRP can surprise and open up the Altcoin season. Bitcoin goes low and tests important levels.