US President Trump would not reopen trade talks with China to relax terms – CNBC correspondent

US President Donald Trump would not reopen trade talks with China to relax terms – according to a CNBC correspondent. Earlier, the White House advisor Peter Navarro threatened retaliation against China for its role in the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as tensions between the world’s two largest economies continue to rise.

“A bill has to come due for China,” Navarro said during an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “It’s not a question of punishing them, it’s a question of holding China accountable, the Chinese Communist Party accountable.”

Market implications

Bulls are doing a double-take on equity markets as the trade war rhetoric builds and while invstors mulled over COVID-19 risks of relaxing the lockdowns: Wall Street Close: US benchmarks were mixed on COVID-19 sentiment