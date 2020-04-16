US President Trump: We expect fewer deaths than even the most optimistic projections

While speaking at the regular Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings, US President Donald Trump struck an upbeat tone by citing chances of witnessing the fewer deaths due to the pandemic.

We expect fewer deaths than even the most optimistic projections.

We are opening up our country, we have to do that.

US economy to boom once country is opened.

New guidelines allow governors to take a phased approach to opening their states.

The economy will come back in three phases.

Governors will be empowered to tailor the approach to their own states, if they need to remain closed, we will "allow them" to do so.

If the virus returns in the fall, these guidelines will ensure the country is up and running and able to put it out quickly.

US has excess virus testing capacity.

Foreign travels, entry limits more important than ever.