US President Trump: TikTok deadline won't be extended

While speaking to media during the late-Thursday evening in the US, early Friday morning in Asia, the American President Donald Trump stayed firm against China. In doing so, the Republican leader turned down the hopes of any relaxation to the ByteDance owned app company TikTok after the parent talked to the US diplomats the previous day.

Key quotes

The deadline set for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell the popular short-video app TikTok's US assets would not be extended. It'll either be closed up or they'll sell it. US will reduce troop numbers in Afghanistan to 4,000.

Market implications

With no surprises in his latest comments, global markets paid a little heed to the news. Though, the S&P 500 Futures marks 0.20% gains during the early moves despite Wall Street’s downbeat performance the previous day.