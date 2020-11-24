US President-Elect Biden: We do not want a guarded border in Ireland

US President-elect Joe Biden expressed his take on a key Brexit-related issue early Wednesday.

Biden said: “We do not want a guarded border in Ireland.”

His comment comes as no surprise, as the incoming US administration does not favor a closed-border arrangement.

Additional takeaways

“Let's begin the work to heal and unite America and the world.”

“The transition of power has already begun.”

GBP/USD reaction

GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.3350, having recovered from Tuesday’s low of 1.3293.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3359, almost unchanged on the day. A lack of fresh Brexit updates keeps the bulls in limbo.