US President-Elect Biden: We do not want a guarded border in Ireland

US President-elect Joe Biden expressed his take on a key Brexit-related issue early Wednesday.
Biden said: “We do not want a guarded border in Ireland.”
His comment comes as no surprise, as the incoming US administration does not favor a closed-border arrangement.
Additional takeaways
“Let's begin the work to heal and unite America and the world.”
“The transition of power has already begun.”
GBP/USD reaction
GBP/USD consolidates the recovery above 1.3350, having recovered from Tuesday’s low of 1.3293.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.3359, almost unchanged on the day. A lack of fresh Brexit updates keeps the bulls in limbo.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates, bulls eye push towards 0.7400
AUD/USD is currently trading just below Tuesday highs at 0.7369, as bulls eye a push towards the 0.7400 level. A significant improvement in global risk appetite gave AUD a boost on Tuesday and sets the currency up well for the coming Wednesday Asia session.
Gold consolidates above $1,800, risk-on favors bears near four
Gold struggles to keep $1,800 threshold while taking rounds to four-month low. The hopes of the US stimulus and recovery from the coronavirus (COVID-19) keep the gold bears hopeful. DJI30, S&P 500 closed at the record top, DXY eased.
NZD/USD wavers around 2.5-year high below 0.7000 even as RBNZ’s Orr backs low interest rates
NZD/USD keeps the choppy trading above 0.6965, easing five pips off-late. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr says low interest rates ensure NZD’s competitiveness. A light calendar in Asia highlights risk news for fresh impulse.
On-chain metrics spell trouble for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP despite on-going bull rally
The top three cryptocurrencies are seeing massive gains over the past few days. BTC price is close to its all-time high, currently trading at $19,300. XRP had a massive 242% colossal rally in the past week. ETH also closely following BTC's step.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!