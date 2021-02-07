US President Biden: women dropping out of workforce, closed schools are “national emergency” – CBS

In his interview with "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell, on Sunday, US President Joe Biden criticized the women's employment condition and hints for school reopen. The Democratic Party member also mentioned that he does not expect herd immunity in the US before summer.
Additional comments
You have to have fewer people in the classroom. You have to have ventilation systems that have been reworked. Our CDC commissioner is going to be coming out with science-based judgment, within I think as early as Wednesday as to lay out what the minimum requirements are.
FX implications
Hints of school reopen and concerning herd immunity in the US back the risks. However, the early Asian session portrayed a little reaction amid a lack of major data/events and an absence of major surprise from the latest macro.
