US President Biden, House Speaker McCarthy agree on tentative debt ceiling deal but the default still looms

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy reached a tentative deal to raise the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling through January 2025, two sources familiar with the negotiations said, reported Reuters.
The details of the deal state that it would suspend the debt limit through January of 2025, while capping spending in the 2024 and 2025 budgets, claw back unused COVID funds, speed up the permitting process for some energy projects and includes some extra work requirements for food aid programs for poor Americans.
That said, some of the Republicans and Democrats aren’t happy with the much-awaited announcements due to the compromise each party had to do to reach the agreement. The same push Reuters to mention that the deal still faces a difficult path to pass through Congress before the government runs out of money to pay its debts in early June.
It should be noted that the debt ceiling deal needs to pass through the House on Wednesday and the Senate by June 05 to avoid the looming ‘catastrophic’ default.
“While an end to uncertainty would be welcome, the relief that may come from a deal may be a short-lived sugar high for investors. That's because once a deal is reached, the U.S. Treasury is expected to quickly refill its empty coffers with bond issuance, sucking out hundreds of billions of dollars of cash from the market,” said Reuters.
In this regard, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy predicted on Sunday, per Reuters, that a majority of his fellow Republicans would support the deal.
On the other hand, Democratic President Biden said he was confident the legislation would pass both chambers of Congress to avoid a US government default. Asked if there were any sticking points, the president replied: ‘None,’ per Reuters.
US President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on budget agreement at 6:25 PM (10:25 GMT) said the White House on early Sunday in Asia while adding “US President Biden spoke with speaker MccCrthy on debt limit.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovery eyes 0.6550 on mild appreciation to US debt ceiling deal
AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the previous day’s rebound from the yearly low, as it justifies the market’s cautious optimism amid holidays in multiple bourses on Monday. The hopes of avoiding the catastrophic US default recently put a floor under the risk-barometer to the Aussie.
EUR/USD volatile action looks likely as US debt-ceiling raise proposal approved
The EUR/USD pair is showing a back-and-forth action above the round-level support of 1.0700 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is expected to remain in action as the proposal of raising the $31.4 trillion US borrowing limit has been approved for two years.
Gold bears approach $1,930 support on US debt ceiling extension, NFP eyed
Gold takes offers to refresh intraday low near $1,941 as it fails to cheer the United States policymakers’ initial agreement to avoid the ‘catastrophic’ default on early Monday. The XAU/USD takes clues from the uncertainty surrounding the deal’s passage through the US Congress, as well as the hawkish Fed concerns.
Ethereum worth $7.5M stolen in Arbitrum-based Jimbos Protocol exploit
Ethereum (ETH) worth around $7.54 million has been stolen after a hacker exploited the Arbitrum-based Jimbos protocol 20 days after its launch. Reportedly, the attacker took advantage of the lack of slippage control over tokens to grab the loot.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls eyed as Dollar rides Fed bets
With investors flirting with the idea of one final Fed rate increase this summer and the dollar making a comeback, there will be increased emphasis on the next round of US employment data on Friday.