US Pres. Trump: Will discuss hourly wage earners getting help

While briefing the press of the US Coronavirus Task Force’s performance, President Donald Trump cited measures to help the workers.
Key quotes
Will discuss possible payroll tax cut with the congress.
Will discuss hourly wage earners getting help.
Economic steps will be 'major' in response to coronavirus.
FX implications
With no major goods news, not to mention the details, markets show a less reaction to the news as the risk barometer USD/JPY seesaws near 102.20/30 while US equity futures remain under pressure. US President also announced to hold another press conference on Tuesday to shed more lights on the economic measures to be taken. However, no claer directives have been offered.
