US Pres. Trump: US-China trade talks scheduled for Thursday 'at a different level'

In an interview with Fox News Radio, US President Donald Trump said that there were US-China trade talks 'at a different level' scheduled for Thursday.

These remarks seem to be helping the risk appetite stay strong in the session. As of writing, all three main indexes of Wall Street was gaining more than 1% on the day while the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was up nearly 2%. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index is now at its highest level in nearly a week at 98.38, rising 0.2% on Thursday.