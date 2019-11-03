US Pres. Trump: UK PM Johnson and Brexit Party leader Farage to unite – Reuters

The US President Trump once again offered his thoughts on the UK political scenario, with the general election scheduled for December, 12 and the Brexit Party having launched its election campaign last Friday.
Key Quotes (via Reuters):
Both men were friends of his, but Johnson was “the right man for the time.”
Asked which UK leader he supported, Trump said, “I like them both. I think Boris will get it right. They’re both friends of mine. What I’d like to see is for Nigel and Boris to come together. I think that’s a possibility.”
“We’re far and away the No.1 economy in the world, and if you do it a certain way we’re prohibited from trading with the UK.”
“That would be very bad for the UK, because we can do much more business (than the) European Union.”
Trump also floated the idea that Johnson and Farage could combine forces, saying it could be “terrific.”
“If you and he get together it’s, you know, unstoppable force,” Trump told Farage in the interview.
