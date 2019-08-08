US Pres. Trump: Not thrilled with our very strong dollar

US President Donald Trump said that the Fed's high-interest rate level is keeping the dollar high and making it difficult for major manufacturers such as Boeing, John Deere, and car manufacturers to compete on a "level playing field."

"With substantial Fed cuts (there is no inflation) and no quantitative tightening, the dollar will make it possible for our companies to win against any competition," Trump tweeted out.

"We have the greatest companies in the world, there is nobody even close, but unfortunately the same cannot be said about our Federal Reserve. They have called it wrong at every step of the way, and we are still winning. Can you imagine what would happen if they actually called it right?"

The US Dollar Index didn't reacto to these remarks and was last flat on the day at 97.62.