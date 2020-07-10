US Pres. Trump: Not even thinking about phase two of US trade deal with China

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that a phase two trade deal with China was unlikely at this point and added that he was "not even thinking about it."

Market reaction

These comments don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was up 0.46% on the day at 3,166 points. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.23% on a daily basis at 96.56.