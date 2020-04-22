US Pres. Trump: More States will soon be in a position to gradually reopen

US President Donald Trump explained that says more States in the US will soon be in a position to gradually reopen.

Additional comments

US President Trump says we may have some embers of coronavirus that come back, which will be put down.

US centers for disease control and prevention director Redfield says having flu and coronavirus circulating at same time would be more difficult, but not "worse" than current outbreak.

Redfield says he made the remark to ensure Americans embrace the flu vaccine to limit its spread.

Trump says we may have some embers of coronavirus that come back, which will be put down.

White House coronavirus task force member Birx says we don't know if coronavirus will come back, after Trump asks if there's a good chance that it won't.

Trump says if coronavirus comes back, it will not be anything like it is now.

Trump says he encourages state governors to follow a phased-approach to reopening, but they'll do what's best.

Trump says he told the governor of Georgia he disagrees strongly with his decision to open up certain facilities, but he should do what he thinks is right.

Trump says spas, beauty salons and barbershops being open in phase 1 is just too soon.

Trump: Immigration order may be extended, modified.

Trump Says he is not changing rules of engagement for US military with regard to Iran.

Trump says US ships will shoot Iranians out of the water if they get too close to US ships.

Trump, asked about Iranian satellite, says we are watching Iran very closely.

US Health Official Fauci comments

US Health Official Fauci: We will have COVID-19 in the fall, whether big or small will depend on our response.

US Health official Fauci: Program of physical distancing has worked and is basis for being able to seriously think about reopening US.

Fauci says we're not finished, we have to proceed in a careful and measured way.

Fauci pleads with governors and mayors not to leapfrog guidelines, says if people do leapfrog the recommendations there is likely to be a rebound of the coronavirus.

Fauci says we will have coronavirus in the fall, whether it is big or small will depend on our response.

Fauci says he would advise the Georgia governor not to just turn the switch on and go on economic reopening.

More to come...

Meanwhile, Reuters reports that "the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was called on by President Donald Trump on Wednesday to walk back his remark that the second wave of coronavirus in the fall could be worse than the current situation."