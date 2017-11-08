US Pres. Trump: Looking "very carefully" at military options against North Korea - BNO News

US Pres. Trump: Looking "very carefully" at military options against North Korea - BNO NewsBy Eren Sengezer
US President Donald Trump recently crossed the wires saying that they were looking "very carefully" at military options against North Korea, as reported by BNO News.
Key quotes:
- What I said is what I mean... very easy to understand
- If N.Korean leader does anything regarding Guam or other Us territories, he will truly regret it
