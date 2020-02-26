US Pres. Trump: CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus

The US President Trump took to Twitter in the last minutes, making some comments on the coronavirus containment efforts by his team.

Trump tweeted out: “CDC and my Administration are doing a GREAT job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world. It was opposed by the Dems, “too soon”, but turned out to be the correct decision. No matter how well we do, however, the Democrats talking point is that we are doing badly. If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let’s keep it that way!”

On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged Americans to begin preparing for the spread of coronavirus amid a global contagion.

US Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar told a Senate subcommittee there will likely be more cases in the US, and he asked lawmakers to approve $2.5 billion in funding to fight the outbreak after proposing cuts to the department’s budget, per Reuters.

Meanwhile, it was reported that a US solider based in South Korea was tested positive for the virus.

Markets ignore coronavirus fears?

Amid these news, the markets’ perception of risk seems to be improving following a bloodbath on Wall Street overnight. “The US index futures seem to have found bids on reports stating that Singapore researchers have made advances in the coronavirus test method”, as noted by FXStreet’s Omkar Godbole.