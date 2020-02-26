Singapore researchers make advances in coronavirus test method - Bloomberg

Bloomberg carries a story on Wednesday, citing Singapore’s Health Ministry, saying that they have managed to establish links between coronavirus cases in the city-state using a new testing method.
Key points
Using a serological test developed by researchers from the Duke-NUS Medical School, the team was able to confirm that two individuals had earlier been infected with the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
Serological tests identify antibodies in blood samples, which the immune system produces in response to an infection.
The country has 91 confirmed cases of coronavirus, and virus recoveries stand currently at 58, with zero deaths.
Risk recovery playing out
The above headlines seem to be the catalyst behind the latest recovery seen in the broader market sentiment over the last minutes, with USD/JPY bouncing back to the 110.50 level amid a recovery in Asian equities.
The rebound in the Wall Street futures and Treasury yields also regain traction.
