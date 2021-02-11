S&P 500 Futures slips below 3,900 amid consolidation from record top

- S&P 500 Futures refresh intraday low amid a quiet session.
- Wall Street closed negative following downbeat US CPI, Powell’s repeated words.
- Biden-Xi talks kept the Sino-American tension on the table.
- Off in China, Japan and a light calendar bore traders in Asia.
S&P 500 Futures hold lower grounds while extending the previous day’s pullback from record top to 3,897, down 0.15% intraday, during early Thursday. In doing so, the risk barometer also marks a three-day losing streak despite Wednesday’s uptick to 3,928.
Recently, US President Joe Biden talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to convey the wishes for the Chinese Lunar New Year. Both the national leaders talked for the first time since US politics changed after the blue wave. However, Biden didn’t refrain from conveying the American dislike for China’s coercive economic policies.
Following sluggish prints of US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January, risks sour during Wednesday. The sentiment also took clues from US stimulus gridlock that has been flashing optimistic signs but fail to impress bulls off-late.
It’s worth mentioning that Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the US central bank’s readiness to act when necessary. Though, his comments suggesting the downbeat American employment sector added strength to the bearish moves.
As a result, the US 10-year Treasury yields stretched pullback from March 2020 highs, marked earlier in the week, whereas Wall Street benchmarks also closed in the red.
Looking forward, the US weekly Jobless Claims and updates over the $1.9 trillion covid relief stimulus will be awaited for fresh direction.
Read: US Initial Jobless Claims Preview: The trend's the thing
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady above 0.77 despite upbeat view on economy
AUD/USD trades modestly flat above 0.7700, as the bulls shrug-off upbeat comments from Australia's Treasury Secretary, citing the economic recovery has been faster-than-expected. UNbalanced recovery in China and broad US dollar rebound weigh on the aussie.
Gold snaps four-day uptrend as risks dwindle amid a quiet session
Gold refreshed intraday low while extending the previous day’s pullback from $1,855. The yellow metal drops for the first time in the last five days as markets turn risk-averse even as Asian majors are on a holiday.
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
GBP/USD: Bulls seem tiring above 1.3800, weekly support line in focus
GBP/USD eases from the highest levels since April 2018 marked the previous day. The cable sellers take advantage of bearish MACD and ease of marking a correction while targeting an upward sloping trend line from February 04.
US Dollar Index rebound eyes weekly resistance below 91.00
US dollar index (DXY) wavers around mid-90.00s during Thursday’s Asian session. The greenback gauge dropped to the lowest since January 27 before bouncing off 90.25 the previous day.