US Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment preview - NAB

Analysts at National Australia Bank (NAB) are out with their brief preview on the upcoming US prelim UOM consumer sentiment data, which will fill in an otherwise data-light US calendar today.

Key Quotes:

“US consumer sentiment is forecast to have lifted from 93.4 to 94.0 (after the July reading showed a quite pronounced dip).

This week's retail sales data told us that the dip fell into the category of "watch what they (consumers) do, not what they say". We're also interested in the inflation expectations reading, last at 2.6% and which has not been trending down unlike other inflation related readings of late.”