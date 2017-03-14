The Producer Price Index for final demand increased 0.3% in February, final demand prices rose 0.6 % in January and 0.2 percent in December. On an unadjusted basis, the final demand index climbed 2.2% for the 12 months ended February 2017, the largest advance since a 2.4-percent increase in the 12 months ended March 2012, according to the official report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Key findings