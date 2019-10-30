US. plans to allow Russian, Chinese, European companies to continue non-proliferation work with Iran - RTRS

US plans to allow Russian, Chinese, European companies to continue non-proliferation work with Iran.

The Iranian and US relationship is a direct influence on risk appetite.

Reuters has reported that the US plans to allow Russian, Chinese, European companies to continue non-proliferation work with Iran by renewing sanctions waivers - two sources familiar with the matter said.

Earlier this year, Iran exceeded the limits on uranium enrichment set out in its nuclear deal with the U.S. and five other countries ... Iran’s leadership has also twice threatened to withdraw from a separate pact that limits the spread of nuclear weapons, the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The article states, "The United States plans to allow Russian, Chinese and European companies to continue work at Iranian nuclear facilities that would make it harder for Iran to develop a nuclear weapon, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday."

The Trump administration, which last year pulled out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, will let the work go forward by issuing waivers to sanctions that bar non-U.S. firms from dealing with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said the sources on condition of anonymity.

FX implications:

There is no direct risk to FX in this news, although the underbelly of the Iranian and US relationship is a direct influence on risk appetite whereby oil prices and the value of the Yen come into play.