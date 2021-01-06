US officials say the US Capitol building is now secure.
The US House will continue with certifying the election which markets are taking in their stride as a ceremony of the result ahead of the inauguration day on January the 20th.
Meanwhile, the incumbent US President Donald Trump has tweeted.
These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
Market implications
Global stock indexes were mostly higher and 10-year US Treasury yields topped 1% for the first time since March on Wall Street.
Stocks, however, wobbled towards the end of the day as hundreds of protesters stormed the US Capitol and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump's election loss.
This resulted in a woman dying who was shot during the siege.
The Dow and S&P 500 ended up and the Nasdaq finished lower.
The Democratic Party will now control of both houses of Congress which boosts that market's confidence in the prospects of President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.
The significance is that a Democrat-controlled Congress would lead to more fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending, and ultimately is expected to pressure the US dollar.
