US: October’s NFP report should allay fears of a severe slowdown in hiring – Wells Fargo

Data released today showed the US economy created 128K jobs in October, surpassing significantly expectations. According to analysts at Wells Fargo it was a pretty solid jobs report. They explain that stronger labor force growth boosted unemployment.
Key Quotes:
“While October’s gain is below the average of the prior three months, now reported at 176K, it comes amid two key temporary distortions to the data. First, federal government hiring fell by 17K as 20K workers doing temporary prep work for next year’s Census completed their jobs. Second, the GM strike lopped a sizeable chunk of jobs off the headline. The BLS reported 46K workers on strike during the survey week and employment at motor vehicle & parts manufacturers fell 42K. That implies there was limited impact to parts suppliers. Through the temporary factors, the pace of hiring now looks to have picked up a bit since the summer.”
“The unemployment rate rose in October but for the right reasons. Employment as measured by the more volatile household survey posted another solid gain (+241K), but that was smaller than the increase in the labor force (+325K). At 63.3%, the labor force participation rate is at a new cycle high.”
“Taking a step back, however, average hourly earnings have still slowed since the start of the year. Despite a tight jobs market, we expect strengthening in wages to be limited.”
“Today’s report illustrates that the wheels are hardly coming off the labor market, but we continue to expect a more subdued pace of hiring in the coming months relative to the past few years and even the start of the current year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers losses after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, recovering all its Non-Farm Payrolls-related losses. ISM Manufacturing PMI missed expectations and showed ongoing contraction in the sector, weighing on the dollar.
GBP/USD falls off the highs amid mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after the mixed US figrues. Earlier, the Brexit Party threatened to compete everywhere, lowering the chances of a Conservative victory.
USD/JPY: Holds above a previous resistance break-point, NFP in focus
The overnight break below 108.30 level was seen as a key trigger for bearish traders. Slightly oversold conditions on hourly charts helped limit the downside ahead of NFP.
Gold: Consolidates near weekly tops, NFP eyed for a fresh impetus
Gold failed to capitalize on the positive move witnessed over the past two trading sessions and was seen consolidating in a range just below weekly tops set earlier this Friday.
US Non-Farm Payrolls: Surprising strength in employment
US economy added 128,000 jobs in October, beating the 89,000 forecasts. Positive revisions to August and September totaled 95,000. General Motors strike subtracted between 46,000 and 80,000 from payrolls.