The Small Business Optimism Index rose in August to 100.2. Analysts at Wells Fargo explained that most of the index’s components improved, but economic uncertainty continues to weigh heavily on expansion plans.

Key Quotes:

“The details of the report show that seven of the index’s components improved during the month (notably hiring plans), while two declined: expectations for higher sales and further economic improvement.”

“Hiring plans over the next three months have now fully returned to pre-pandemic levels.”

“Capital spending plans have also not bounced back as quickly, and the percentage of firms expecting the economy to improve over the next six months has been slipping since June.”