US: NFIB Small Business Optimism Index improved to 104.7 in July vs. 104.9 expected

NFIB Small Business Optimism Index comes in below expectations in July.

Greenback ignores data, DXY stays in daily range below 97.50.

In its latest survey, the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) showed that optimism among small business owners in the US rose to 104.7 in July from 103.3 in June but came in slightly worse than the market expectation of 104.9.

The US Dollar Index didn't pay much attention to the data and was last seen posting small daily gains at 97.44.

"While many are talking about a slowing economy and possible signs of a recession, the 3rd largest economy in the world continues to defy expectations, generating output, creating value, and expanding the economy,” NFIB President and CEO Juanita D. Duggan noted in today's publication.

“Small business owners want to grow their operations, and the only thing stopping them is finding qualified workers.”