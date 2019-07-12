US: Next government partial shutdown could take place in October - Wells Fargo

Analysts at Wells Fargo estimate that the Federal debt ceiling could be reached in early October. They explained that if the federal government does not have a budget in place and if no deal is reached, the government would enter a partial shutdown on October 1st.
Key Quotes:
“Our base case remains that the true “X date” will fall in the first week of October. But, the late August/early September period could bring the government very close to running out of cash.”
“The House of Representatives is scheduled to leave Washington, D.C. for its August recess on July 26, while the Senate is scheduled to finish up on August 2. Neither chamber is scheduled to return until Sept. 9, making it much more difficult for policymakers to react quickly if the “X date” ends up being closer than analysts currently expect.”
“Given the uncertainty, why not lift the debt ceiling before leaving town? Indeed, politicians on both sides of the aisle have stated that they do not want to put the full faith and credit of the U.S. government at risk. The challenge is that policymakers in both parties have a strong preference to tie a debt ceiling vote to a broader budget deal.”
“If the federal government does not have a budget in place past Sept. 30, and if no deal is reached by then, the government would enter a partial shutdown on Oct. 1, and large spending cuts would automatically take place a couple months later.”
“The uncertain fiscal outlook is one more factor likely to tilt the Fed towards a 25 bps rate cut at its meeting later this month.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles with 1.1250 as US inflation boosts GDP
EUR/USD is struggling with 1.1250, marginally lower after US Core PPI advanced by 2.3%, better than expected. Together with upbeat CPI, the greenback is recovery after from Fed's Powell dovish words.
GBP/USD slips below 1.2550 amid political uncertainty, USD recovery
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2550, consolidating its gains. Uncertainty about Brexit limits Fed-fueled gains. The BOE's Vlieghe has said rate cuts are more likely in the case of a hard Brexit. US PPI beat expectations.
USD/JPY: Potential up move faces resistance at 55-day SMA just above 109.00
USD/JPY looks to extend the rebound from weekly lows in sub-108.00 levels recorded on Thursday. The greenback remains under pressure as speculations of a 50 bps rate cut stay unabated for the time being.
Gold extends consolidation, looks to close week above $1400
The XAU/USD pair is trading in a relatively tight range on Friday toward the end of a roller coaster week that saw prices fluctuate between $1386 and $1427.
The Phillips Curve and the Fed’s wage insurance policy
Rates have once again turned. The 10-year has gained 18 points to a 2.13% close on July 11th. The 2-year has added 13 points to 1.86% also on the 11th. It traded as high as 1.92% on the 9th.