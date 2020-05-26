US: New Home Sales rose by 0.6% in April vs. -21.9% expected

New Home Sales in US unexpectedly rose in April.

US Dollar Index stays near daily lows around 99.00 after the data.

New Home Sales in the US increased by 0.6% on a monthly basis to 623,000, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Tuesday.

This reading followed a decline of 13.7% in March and beat the market expectation of -21.9% by a wide margin.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, ignored this data and was last seen losing 0.75% on the day at 99.05.