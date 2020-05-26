US: New Home Sales rose by 0.6% in April vs. -21.9% expected

- New Home Sales in US unexpectedly rose in April.
- US Dollar Index stays near daily lows around 99.00 after the data.
New Home Sales in the US increased by 0.6% on a monthly basis to 623,000, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development showed on Tuesday.
This reading followed a decline of 13.7% in March and beat the market expectation of -21.9% by a wide margin.
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, ignored this data and was last seen losing 0.75% on the day at 99.05.
