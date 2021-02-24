New Home Sales in the US rose above expectations during January. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out sales were also revised higher for the past three months. They point out new home sales easily beat consensus estimates and January's overshoot is not all that surprising as sales are extremely volatile on a monthly basis and seasonal factors often play an outsized role during the winter months.
Key Quotes:
“New home sales rose 4.3% to a 923,000-unit pace in January, coming in well-above market expectations. Not only did new home sales rise more than expected, but revisions to the prior three months data significantly raised the base that sales increased from. The data now show a 5.5% increase to an 885,000-unit pace in December. For all of 2020, new home sales rose 19.3% to an 815,000 units. New home sales averaged 882,333 units over the past three months, which is 8.3% above the 2020 total.”
“Even though the seasonal adjustment process appears to have exaggerated the extent of January's rise in new home sales, there is little doubt that new home sales remain quite strong. The strength in sales closely aligns with the recent NAHB/Wells Fargo Home Builders' survey, which reported strong sales over the past few months.”
“New home sales have benefited from the accelerated migration away from large, expensive urban areas to lower cost suburbs and secondary metro areas.”
“We expect new home sales to moderate in February and March. While home builder confidence remains strong, February brought a return of winter weather to much of the country and unusually harsh conditions to Texas, which is the nation's largest new home market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls off the highs ahead of central bank speeches
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the new 2021 peak of 1.4240. Speculation about a quicker UK reopening and rate hikes from the BOE. Governor Bailey and Fed Chair Powell are set to speak later.
EUR/USD eases as higher yields push the dollar higher
US Treasury yields are back up, flirting with one-year highs and backing dollar’s gains. EUR/USD trades near daily lows in the 1.2130 area ahead of Powell’s second testimony.
ADA bulls light up the fire for a massive 80% move
Cardano has broken above an ascending triangle’s hypotenuse, kick-starting upswing to $1.4. Technical levels are generally improving, as reinforced by the bullish MACD indicator. A correction will return into the picture if ADA fails to hold above the 50 SMA.
XAU/USD drops below $1,800, next key support aligns at $1,780
XAU/USD came under strong bearish pressure in early American session. Next near-term support is located $1,790 ahead of $1,780. $1,800 could be seen as the first hurdle.
US Dollar Index: Looks neutral/bearish near-term
DXY keeps the rangebound trading in the 90.00 region, always supported by the key 2020-2021 support line (near 89.80).