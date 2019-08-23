US National Retail Federation: Unrealistic for American retailers to move out of China

Responding to US President Donald Trump's tweets, US National Retail Federation (NRF) in a statement on Friday said that it was "unrealistic" for American retailers to move out of China, the world's second-largest economy, per Reuters.

"Our presence in China allows us to reach Chinese customers and develop overseas markets," NRF senior vice president for government relations, David French, said in a statement. "This, in turn, allows us to grow and expand opportunities for American workers, businesses and consumers."

These remarks had little to impact on the market sentiment. As of writing, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield was still losing more than 6% on a daily basis.