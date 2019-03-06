U.S. / Mexican trade/migration talk updates

US commerce Sec Ross was reported saying that after meeting with the Mexican Economy Secretary that he reiterated Trump's message that Mexico needs to do more on illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Agriculture Sec, Villalobos, said that the tariffs announced by Trump would cause total economic damage in U.S. and Mexico of $117 mln per month.

- Without Mexican efforts an additional 500,000 migrants would reach the united states in 2019 alone.