US: Market attention on FOMC minutes release – TDS

In view of the analysts at TDS, markets will focus their attention on the January FOMC minutes, which are likely to reaffirm market rate hike expectations.

Key Quotes

“A larger proportion of Fed officials citing upside risks or improving inflation would be hawkish, with risk for explicit support for a March hike or signs of more advanced plans to slow reinvestments pushing Treasury yields and the USD sharply higher. Fed Governor Powell is the lone Fed speaker on the calendar and will speak at 1pm on the economic outlook and monetary policy.”

“On the data front, Jan existing home sales will be released at 10am are expected to rebound 1.1% to a 5.55m annual rate, though the recent downturn in pending sales contracts poses downside risk in our view.”