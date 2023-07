US: Labor market continues to cool, but only at a gradual pace – Wells Fargo

“The surprisingly resilient labor market has helped to keep the U.S. economy expanding at a moderate pace despite continued fears about a recession. However, even amid more forthcoming labor supply and gradually cooling labor demand, the weight of the evidence still suggests that the labor market remains too tight to be consistent with 2% inflation. The directional progress towards a more balanced labor market is encouraging and helps explain why the FOMC has slowed the pace of its rate hikes, but today's data point to another 25 bps rate hike at the upcoming FOMC meeting on July 25-26th.”

“Nonfarm payrolls have seemed to defy the gravity weighing down other gauges of the labor market over the past year. However, the June employment report suggests this dynamic has run its course. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 209K in June—a respectable gain in its own right—but below the Bloomberg consensus for the first time in 15 months. Revisions also pointed to recent job growth flying a little closer to Earth.”

The June US employment report showed the economy added 209,000 jobs, below expectations. Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that the report offered additional evidence that the labor market is slowly coming into better balance as job growth slows and labor supply steadily expands. They expect the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at the July meeting.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.