US: Key events ahead - Barclays

Barclays’ Analysts offer a brief preview of the key US macro events due on the cards later in the NA session today.

Key Quotes:

“CPI: For the September CPI report, we forecast headline CPI at 0.6% m/m and 2.3% y/y, boosted by the spike in retail gasoline prices in September.

For core CPI we forecast a reading of 0.2% m/m and 1.8% y/y.

For the NSA CPI index, we expect a reading of 247.0

Retail Sales: We forecast retail sales to have increased 1.7% m/m in September.

Manufacturers' reports released earlier this month showed vehicle sales surprised strongly to the upside in September, partly fuelled by the post-hurricane recovery in demand. As a result, we look for substantial rise in sales at the retail level.

Further, gasoline prices indicate a rise in gas station sales. For sales excluding motor vehicles we forecast a 0.9% rise.

Excluding volatile items such as autos, gasoline stations, food services and building materials, we expect retail sales to be up 0.6% m⁄m.”