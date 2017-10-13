US: Key events ahead - Barclays

US: Key events ahead - BarclaysBy Dhwani Mehta
Barclays’ Analysts offer a brief preview of the key US macro events due on the cards later in the NA session today.
“CPI: For the September CPI report, we forecast headline CPI at 0.6% m/m and 2.3% y/y, boosted by the spike in retail gasoline prices in September.
For core CPI we forecast a reading of 0.2% m/m and 1.8% y/y.
For the NSA CPI index, we expect a reading of 247.0
Retail Sales: We forecast retail sales to have increased 1.7% m/m in September.
Manufacturers' reports released earlier this month showed vehicle sales surprised strongly to the upside in September, partly fuelled by the post-hurricane recovery in demand. As a result, we look for substantial rise in sales at the retail level.
Further, gasoline prices indicate a rise in gas station sales. For sales excluding motor vehicles we forecast a 0.9% rise.
Excluding volatile items such as autos, gasoline stations, food services and building materials, we expect retail sales to be up 0.6% m⁄m.”
