US: JOLTS Job Openings rise to 8.1 million in March vs. 7.5 million expected

US JOLTS Job Openings continued to rise in March.

US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory near 90.00.

The number of job openings on the last business day of March was 8.1 million, new series high, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics announced in its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary (JOLTS) on Tuesday. This reading came in higher than the market expectation of 7.5 million.

"Hires were little changed at 6.0 million. Total separations were little changed at 5.3 million," the publication read. "Within separations, the quits rate was unchanged at 2.4% while the layoffs and discharges rate decreased to a series low of 1.0%."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index showed no immediate reaction to this report and was last seen losing 0.25% on the day at 90.07.