Housing data released on Tuesday in the US showed a rebound in Hosing Starts and Building Permits in September. The housing sector has been an early and clear bright spots of the re-opening economy, explained analysts at Wells Fargo. They argue home sales took off immediately after the lockdowns were lifted and new single-family construction fell less and recovered sooner than any other major industry.
Key Quotes:
“Housing starts rose 1.9% in September, which was well-below expectations but close to our forecast. All the shortfall was in multifamily starts, which fell 16.3%. Single-family starts rose 8.5% to a 1.108-million unit pace.”
“The split in the housing market was clearly evident in September, when overall housing starts rose 1.9% to a 1.415-million unit pace following a 6.7% drop the prior month. The market consensus had called for a rise closer to 1.47-million units. All of the shortfall was in multifamily units, which tumbled 16.3% in September following a 25.9% plunge the prior month.”
“The overall level of starts will hold up fairly well for the year as whole. Single-family homebuilding is steadily gaining momentum. Starts rose for the fifth month in a row in September, climbing 8.5% to a 1.108-million unit pace.”
“Starts of projects with 2-4 units averaged 38,900 a year from 1997 to 2007 but have averaged just 12,400 units since 2010. The category appears to be a victim of more restrictive zoning rules and is one of the missing pieces of the affordable housing puzzle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
