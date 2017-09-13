U.S. House Speaker Ryan: Goal is to have tax reform enacted into law by year's end

U.S. House Speaker Ryan: Goal is to have tax reform enacted into law by year's endBy Eren Sengezer
During an interview with the Associated Press, Paul Ryan, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said that their goal was to have the tax reform enacted into law by the end of 2017.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Asked if tax plan must be revenue neutral, Ryan says boosting economy, fixing tax system 'is more important than anything else'
- Republicans prepared to use procedure to prevent Democrats from filibustering tax bill
- Outline to be released week of September 25
- House, Senate and White House will be starting from "same page" on tax reform
- Confident trump will push for conservative tax reform
- Tax reform outline reflects consensus among tax writers in Congress and the white house
