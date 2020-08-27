US House Speaker Pelosi: Talks over COVID aid to be short if White House doesn't meet in middle

Talks over more COVID-19 aid says it will be a very short conversation if the White House is not willing to meet in the middle, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"Democrats are not budging on COVID relief, White House has to move," Pelosi reiterated, as reported by Reuters.

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) edged slightly lower following these comments but stays close to the record-high it set at 3,501. As of writing, the SPX was still up 0.43% on a daily basis at 3,493.