US House Speaker Pelosi: pleased that the President signed Hong Kong legislation – Fox News

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said that “Trump signing Hong Kong human rights/democracy measure: This bicameral, bipartisan law reaffirms our nation’s commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law in the face of Beijing’s crackdown..I am pleased that the President signed this legislation”, as cited by Fox News.

We have plenty of responses coming in from both the US and Chinese administration, with contrasting views on the Hong Kong Democracy Act. Although, markets are showing limited reaction to them, as volumes are slowing amid Thanksgiving holiday trading.

Meanwhile, USD/JPY is bouncing-off lows near 109.30, looking to regain the 109.50 level, underpinned by trade optimism.