US House Speaker Pelosi: America and world cannot afford a war

“Closely monitoring the situation following bombings targeting U.S. troops in Iraq. We must ensure the safety of our service members, including ending needless provocations from the Administration and demanding that Iran cease its violence. America & world cannot afford a war,” US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tweeted out after Iran launched a retaliatory missile strike against US forces in Iraq early Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Iraq's Kurdistan region's PM Masrour Barzani, said in a Twitter post that he had a call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo where they discussed the current developments in Iraq.

Barzani said he suggested ways of de-escalation and containing the situation.

The restrained US response to Iran’s retaliation already seems to have cheered up the markets, with the risk sentiment having improved dramatically on Trump’s comments and amid hopes of a US-Iran de-escalation.