US President Trump put out a tweet soon before press time stating that he will make a statement tomorrow (Wednesday) morning on Iran.

Trump tweeted:

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.

Iran launched 15 missiles on US targets in Iraq during early Asian hours, sending risk assets lower and oil and safe-haven assets higher.

FOX News and other news agencies are stating that there have not been significant US casualties

According to public documents and a former senior intelligence official, the US troops at Iraqi bases likely had a warning before missiles launched by Iran struck, thanks to a facility devoted to detecting and providing alerts about launches.



