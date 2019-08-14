US House Speaker: No chance of US-UK trade agreement if Brexit undermines Good Friday

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that there was no chance that a trade agreement between Britan and the United States will pass Congress if Brexit undermined the Good Friday peace accord between Ireland and Northern Ireland, per Reuters.
"Whatever form it takes, Brexit cannot be allowed to imperil the Good Friday Agreement, including the seamless border between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland," Pelosi said in a statement.
At the moment, the GBP/USD pair is posting small daily gains near 1.2070.
