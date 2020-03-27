US House passes $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill, sends it to President Trump

The US House of Representatives approved the coronavirus stimulus package worth $2.2 trillion on Friday. The bill is now sent to US President Donald Trump for signing.

Earlier in the day, markets were concerned about the bill's passage after Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie voiced his opposition against it.

Market reaction

Wall Street's main indexes recovered modestly but remain on track to post large daily losses after closing the previous three days with strong gains. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.4% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both erasing 2.1%.