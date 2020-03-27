US House of Representatives sets two hours of debate on coronavirus aid bill Friday beginning at 1300 GMT

House Officials, according go to Reuters News have stated that the US House of Representatives will set two hours of debate on coronavirus aid bill Friday beginning at 1300 GMT.

Key notes

The Coronavirus bill may not be able to pass by voice vote, according to House majority leader's office.

Unclear on timing of next step such as roll-call vote.

Reuters News explained that it was not clear whether the measure would be able to pass on a voice vote, according to the House Majority Leader's office said late on Thursday.

While most House members are in their home districts because of the coronavirus outbreak, those able and willing to travel to Washington for a vote should arrive by 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), according to the House advisory. There have been discussions of a possible roll-call vote if a voice vote is blocked by dissenters.

Market implications

The US stock market took-off to the moon on Thursday, as investors bank on continued stimulus following shocking jobless claims report – stimulus is the market's driver.