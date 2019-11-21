US House Intelligence Committee votes down Republican request to compel testimony by impeachment whistleblower and Hunter Biden

The US House Intelligence Committee voted down the Republican request to compel testimony by impeachment by impeachment whistleblower and Hunter Biden.

This follows the news that US Representative Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, said that Republicans had requested subpoenas including a demand for testimony by Hunter Biden. Biden is the son of former U.S. Vice President Hunter Biden and the impeachment whistleblower.

"Republicans do not have subpoena power in the House, where Democrats hold a majority of seats, but the request underscored partisan bitterness in the impeachment enquiry into President Donald Trump and his dealings with Ukraine," Patricia Zengerle and Doina Chiacu argued, editors at Reuters.

FX implications:

Joe Biden is a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination to oppose Trump’s bid for re-election in 2020. The whistleblower complaint alleged that Trump used the call to seek foreign help for personal political gain, a charge broadly substantiated by the testimonies of current and former US officials in three weeks of closed hearings. Trump's impeachment is, of course, a risk hanging over financial and global markets and the yen would b the beneficiary of sentiment leaning that direction.