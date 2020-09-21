US House expected to vote on stopgap funding Tuesday

There has been a bipartisan agreement for weeks on the need for a basic spending stopgap at a time when it is needed to avert a catastrophic shutdown in the middle of the ongoing pandemic, wildfires and hurricanes, and keep government open until December 11.
But Republicans say the bill is far from conflict-free.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called it a "rough draft" that "shamefully leaves out key relief and support that American farmers need."
Market implications
There is a toxic political environment on Capitol Hill and markets want to see Democrats and Republicans come together over coronavirus relief especially.
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg does not help either.
US stocks are struggling at the start of the week.
The S&P 500 is down some 1.6% at the time of writing as new lockdown fears swell with the US economy facing a longer road to recovery.
