US: Hiring to strengthen in the months ahead – Wells Fargo

Economic data released on Friday in the US showed the economy added 49K jobs in January and the unemployment rate fell to 6.3% from 6.7%. Analysts at Wells Fargo explained the report contained a widespread weakness but they are optimistic about the future and look for hiring to strengthen in the months ahead.
Key Quotes:
“In somewhat better news, the unemployment rate tumbled from 6.7% to 6.3%. The January data included new population controls, but historical data were not revised. However, adjusting for the new controls shows that the drop in the unemployment rate was driven by sizable increases in both the number of employed individuals and labor force exits.”
“Revisions to the establishment survey show that the jobs market is starting out on an even weaker footing this year. While there is still a significant amount of ground to recover, we expect the labor market recovery to soon get back on track. Vaccinations are picking up and additional fiscal relief should support employment directly through business aid and indirectly through aid to households.”
“As health concerns ebb alongside the pandemic, we expect stronger hiring conditions to pull workers back into the labor market and for the participation rate to resume its recovery later this year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington.
Robinhood removes restrictions on purchasing stocks. Gamestop (GME) up 50%!
Robinhood has removed all restrictions on purchasing stocks saying "There are currently no temporary limits to increasing your positions". Shares in Gamestop (GME) are strong on Friday currently at $82.77.
XAU/USD extends rebound above $1,800 amid ongoing USD selloff
Gold continues to erase its weekly losses as the greenback remains on the backfoot following the gloomy US labour market report, which showed an increase of only 49K in Nonfarm payrolls.
LTC resumes uptrend to $200 after small hiccup
Litecoin price had a significant breakout from a descending triangle pattern. The digital asset re-tested the previous resistance level and has resumed its uptrend towards $200.
US Dollar Index challenges daily lows near 91.20
Following earlier new yearly peaks around 91.60, the US Dollar Index (DXY) lost some upside momentum and now tests daily lows in the 91.20/15 band.