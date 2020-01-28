US: Higher Consumer Confidence on trade war de-escalation – Wells Fargo

Increased optimism about current and expected conditions supported a better than expected print for the consumer confidence index in January, noted analysts at Wells Fargo. They consider consumer spending should remain a key driver of growth this year.
Key Quotes:
“Consumer confidence rose 3.4 points in January to 131.6. This is the highest level since August, when the Trump administration announced consumer tariffs would go into effect in September and raised existing tariffs.”
“Prospects of the de-escalation in the trade war therefore likely buoyed optimism in January.”
“The present situation index ticked up 4.8 points to 175.3, supported by a strong labor market. The labor differential, or the difference between those who view jobs as plentiful versus hard to get, rose to its second highest level of the expansion. This indicates optimism around job prospects and will likely support spending.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD near daily lows with mixed US data
The EUR/USD pair continues trading just above the 1.1000 level, as US Durable Goods Orders rose by 2.4%, largely surpassing the market’s expectations, although core readings plummeted in the red.
GBP/USD below 1.3000 ahead of BOE
The dollar continues to advance against all of its major rivals, getting an additional boost from upbeat CB Consumer Confidence. GBP/USD trading around 1.2980. BOE to have a monetary policy meeting this Thursday.
Bitcoin moving on the razor edge
Yesterday's positive day along the crypto board has brought the BTC/USD pair to the borderline between a bearish market and a free space where it can grow again in search of new historical highs.
WTI bounces off lows, back above $53.00/bbl
After hitting new lows in levels last seen in early October 2019 near $52.00, prices of the WTI have managed to regains some attention and have retaken the $53.00 mark per barrel.
USD/JPY rises further above 109.10 as Wall Street recovers
The USD/JPY pair rose further during the American session amid an improvement in market sentiment. It printed a fresh daily high at 109.19.