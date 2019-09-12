US: Headline CPI likely to slow to 1.7% in August – TD Securities

Analysts at TD Securities are looking for the US headline CPI to slow a tenth to 1.7% y/y in August (flat m/m) on the back of a notable decline in energy prices.

Key Quotes

“Core inflation should tick up a tenth to 2.3% y/y, reflecting a firm 0.2% m/m advance — though slightly softer than in Jun-Jul as core goods inflation was likely flat m/m. That said, a steady 0.2% m/m gain in services should support core CPI.”